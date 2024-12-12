Aurrigo Seals Share Placing Raise as it Drives iGSE Concept Adoption

One of the world’s leading providers of smart airside solutions has capped a year of growth with a £5.25m share placing raise.

Aurrigo International plc, which has expanded deployment into multiple new countries, opened a US office and sealed a second phase deal with Changi International in the last 12 months, will use the cash injection to scale production of Auto-DollyTug.

This all-electric autonomous baggage and cargo vehicle is designed to transform baggage and cargo handling operations at airports through improved safety, operational efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

The investment will provide the platform to have 22 tugs in operation in 2025, potentially accelerate commercial sales timelines and enable the ‘go live’ moment with Auto-Cargo in partnership with UPS.

There will also be four live Auto-Sim contracts at international airports in the same period, which will help new and existing clients build digital twins of activity so they can optimize performance.

David Keene, CEO of Aurrigo International, commented: “This is a fantastic raise to finish the year and gives us the perfect platform to roll-out our iGSE (intelligent ground support equipment) concept to the aviation world.

“We have early-stage engagement with 34 airports and 19 airlines, with eight customers now agreeing to use Auto-Sim. The investment will ensure we can scale our production capabilities and teams to meet the growing demand for technology that we are now proving in the real world.”

He continued: “Unlike a lot of companies who just talk about the impact of their tech, we are actually delivering and will now need more engineering, software, manufacturing and supply chain staff, not to mention an increase in the number of specialists in our deployment teams.”

The CEO of Aurrigo International plc urged aviation industry stakeholders to embrace innovation and drive the evolution of ground support equipment earlier this year.

Keene emphasized the necessity for ground handlers to transition into a new paradigm he has coined as iGSE. His vision encompasses a suite of advanced, integrated technologies designed to enhance operational performance and streamline airside activities.

“By adopting smart airside solutions, the industry can reduce turnaround times, improve reliability, and significantly lower its environmental footprint. These are all key priorities for aviation executives around the world,” continued Keene.

“Today’s aviation landscape demands that we step up our game. As we move into a new era of airside operations, it is imperative that we harness advanced technologies to improve efficiency, safety, and sustainability. The future belongs to those who will lead the charge in reimagining how ground handling is performed.”

Keene outlined several key areas where iGSE can make a profound impact, including:

Automation: Implementing automated systems to minimise human error and enhance operational speed.

Data Analytics: Leveraging real-time data to optimise resource allocation and improve decision-making processes.

Sustainability: Integrating eco-friendly practices into ground support operations to reduce emissions and support global sustainability goals.