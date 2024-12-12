New Airside Driver Training Increases Global Airport Safety

UFA, Inc., a global provider of simulation and speech recognition technologies for the aviation industry, announced today the successful installation of its state-of-the-art Airside Driving Simulator and Pushback Simulator at Cologne Bonn Airport. This milestone marks a significant step forward in enhancing airside driver training and improving safety standards in airports around the world.

The integration of UFA's simulators into the training program at Cologne Bonn Airport has been met with great enthusiasm. Within a single day of training, the airside instructors confidently operated the systems and even began creating exercises independently. Fabian Ciucka, project manager ground services at Cologne Bonn Airport, praised the technology and its installation, stating, "Cologne is the first airport to use both simulators. The seamless transition of our instructors to the new technology is a testament to the intuitive design and functionality of UFA's simulators."

The installation also highlights the growing demand for innovative airside driver training worldwide. By leveraging advanced technology, UFA and Cologne Bonn Airport are at the forefront of shaping the future of airside and pushback training, improving operational safety and efficiency.

In Europe, regulatory frameworks governing airside driving have set stringent standards for airport certification, infrastructure requirements, and training for both non-movement and movement area certification. UFA's ATVehicle Airside Driving Simulator aligns with these standards, providing airports with a safe, reliable, sustainable and effective training solution for all types of airfield drivers, from novice operators preparing for their first job at the airport to experienced drivers seeking to re-certify their skills.

The need for enhanced driver training is not limited to Europe. In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has recently announced an audit into runway incursion risks at the 45 busiest airports in the U.S. This audit aims to identify possible gaps in procedures, equipment, and processes, with the goal of improving safety.

Lawrence Pennett, president of UFA, Inc., expressed optimism about the impact of UFA's simulators on safety and sustainability, stating, "It's encouraging to see that UFA's commitment to safety, innovation and the continuous improvement of sustainable airside driver training can reshape the future of airport operations worldwide."

With the successful installation of UFA's Airside Driving Simulator and Pushback Simulator at Cologne Bonn Airport, the aviation industry is taking a significant step forward in ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency.