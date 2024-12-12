Coxreels Announces Brawny Option for the 100 Series Reels

Coxreels is proud to offer the Brawny option available for most 100 Series hose reels. The 100 Series reel can be mounted to a floor, wall, ceiling, bench or truck and is made of steel for strength and durability with a U-shaped frame for 2-point axle support to provide stability during operation. It has a brake assembly for braking or for locking the drum to a desired length of hose.

The Brawny feature is an added option that adds strength to the drum, minimizing potential damage under increased or pulsing pressure usage. By adding the additional strength to the drum, these professional grade reels are better prepared to tackle the toughest jobs in the industry.

To order the brawny upgrade, simply add prefix "BX" to standard 100 Series reels. The Brawny option is available for the 8”, 12.5”, and 18” drum widths.

Coxreels has remained steadfast and focused on manufacturing high quality professional grade hose, cord, and cable reels since 1923. Offering a full product line serving the industry in every channel and application, Coxreels takes great pride in designing, building, and supporting all of their products right here in the U.S.A.