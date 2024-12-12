Pauly Joins Jettainer as Chief Information and Technology Officer

Jettainer sets course for a digital future and appoints Stefanie Pauly as chief information and technology officer. With this newly created position, Jettainer underlines its strategic focus on innovation, digitalization and technology to continue offering its customers the best services and to further strengthen its role as a global market leader.

Pauly, who has more than 10 years of experience in managing IT projects and process optimization in the air cargo industry, will be responsible for Jettainer's innovation strategy. In her new role, she will work with Jettainer's IT team to develop and refine innovations to continuously optimize processes and improve service quality. A particular focus will be on customer-centric software development.

"As new technologies become available, customers are rightly expecting digital solutions for seamless collaboration and greater transparency and efficiency in the supply chain. With Stefanie Pauly, we are gaining a highly competent leader who will continue to drive these topics forward for us," said Jan Wilhelm Breithaupt, CEO of Jettainer. "We are looking forward to shaping the future of ULD management with her know-how and creativity. Her extensive experience and commitment to pioneering solutions make her the ideal candidate for this important position."

Prior to joining Jettainer, Pauly held various positions at Lufthansa Cargo, where she successfully managed digitalization, process optimization and innovation development projects over the past 10 years. As senior manager supply chain optimization and strategy, she was in charge of the "Airmail IT" project and drove the digitalization of the cargo airline's global handling processes. As senior IT project manager, she was also responsible for the implementation and rollout of new production planning software at the Frankfurt hub. Most recently, she was head of fulfillment framework.