Wiremind Cargo and TAP Air Cargo Connect Cargospot and SKYPALLET

Wiremind Cargo and TAP Air Cargo have further advanced their partnership by integrating SKYPALLET with the airline’s Cargospot cargo management system from CHAMP.

TAP Air Cargo, which has been a SKYPALLET customer since October 2022, recently took a step forward in embedding SKYPALLET in its capacity optimization process by implementing an API integration between SKYPALLET and CHAMP’s cargo management solution, Cargospot Airline.

This enables TAP Air Cargo staff to automatically transfer the air waybill data for flights from Cargospot to SKYPALLET for shipment evaluation and flight planning. This helps TAP users to see an immediate optimization of their flight plans, including co-loadability checks, segregation, T-ULD, and many more features.

It also means Cargospot remains the source of truth for any later changes such as changes in bookings, which can be quickly reflected in SKYPALLET. By removing the need for manual input into SKYPALLET, this integration will generate even more efficiencies for TAP Air Cargo in reducing the time taken to plan and release a flight from a typical 15-30 minutes without a tool like SKYPALLET, to a matter of seconds.

“Digitalization brings significant process efficiencies as the ongoing success of our SKYPALLET product proves: a single solution that, on average, helps improve flight load factors by up to 5-10%,” says Nathanaël de Tarade, chief executive officer of Wiremind Cargo. “The ability to integrate our solutions seamlessly into customers’ existing software is a product priority for us at Wiremind Cargo, to help unlock process efficiencies and maximize the useability of our solutions. We are particularly happy to launch this solution together with TAP Air Cargo, who has been a valued partner over the past year and a half, and CHAMP to demonstrate the potential of collaboration within our industry.”

“It was always our plan to integrate SKYPALLET with our cargo reservation system, Cargospot, since we engaged Wiremind. Both systems were API ready and there is always a step change in benefits when you are able to support a business process with a seamless technical integration,” says Rita Rosário Garcia, product and service director of TAP Air Cargo. “Once the technical integration was completed, Wiremind Cargo’s implementation team supported us with the transition and change management, which enabled us to focus on our core business and maximize the value we get from SKYPALLET.”

“APIs are at the heart of Cargospot's open and collaborative approach. With our extensive integration capabilities — which include one of the industry's most comprehensive API portfolios — we empower our clients to innovate and rapidly create new solutions that transform their businesses. This approach is perfectly demonstrated by the integration of SKYPALLET with Cargospot Airline. We are delighted to see this integration come to life, as it will enable TAP Air Cargo to leverage the power of Cargospot for a highly efficient capacity optimization process,” said Nemil Sheriff, Senior Product Manager – Cargo Portals & APIs.

Wiremind Cargo, a member of CargoTech, worked closely with CHAMP Cargosystems, leveraging its API ecosystem to establish this integration for the benefit of airline customers.