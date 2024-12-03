Hatz Americas, Inc. Appoints New Distributor

Hatz Americas is proud to announce the addition of PACE, Inc. to its distribution network as their new distributor for the Westcoast. This new area of responsibility for PACE will include the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, California, Nevada, Utah, and Arizona. PACE’s vast experience in outdoor commercial power equipment, along with a record of excellence in customer service makes PACE a perfect fit to represent Hatz Engines to our customers in this territory.

“I am pleased, on behalf of Hatz Americas to announce the addition of PACE to our already stellar group of North American distributors. This relationship will bring PACE’s well-known commitment to service and professionalism to Hatz customers within their new Westcoast territory of responsibility. Additionally, having undertaken extensive Hatz product, and technical training, we trust PACE stands ready to excel as Hatz’s newest distributor.”, said Mike Hartoonian, president and CEO of Hatz Americas, Inc.

“PACE is excited to join the Hatz family and represent their high-quality precision engineered diesel products. We believe Hatz and PACE’s share the commitment to provide exemplary technical service and customer support. We look forward to the partnership and future success” said Chris Saxton, president of PACE, Inc.