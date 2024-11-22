Garsite Expands Line of GSE, Now Offers Catering Trucks

Garsite, an industry leader in aviation refueling and ground support equipment (GSE), announced it will now offer catering trucks.

Garsite built its catering truck on a Ford 750 Regular Cab chassis with a PTO-driven hydraulic pump, a 7,000-pound capacity scissor lift, telescopic hydraulic cylinders and an integrated control station, among other features. Freightliner and Navistar chassis options are also available.

“We have been slowly expanding our line of ground service equipment to reflect the needs of our industry, and we are confident that the addition of our catering truck will help to position us as a leading GSE provider,” explained Terry Bosserman Jr., chief commercial officer for Garsite. “In addition to our catering truck, our growing line of GSE includes water trucks, lavatory trucks, water carts, lav carts, and bobtails.”

The catering truck’s 16-foot insulated van body offers optional refrigeration, and a customizable forward service platform is available in fixed, two-way, or four-way configurations. Additional options include a camera system with LCD and alternate platforms such as a narrow-body door and a 21-foot frame.