Aer Lingus Gears Up for Winter with Mallaghan Deicer Investment

Mallaghan, a global leader in the manufacturing of airport ground support equipment (GSE), has supplied seven new TA8200 Deicers to Aer Lingus for this winter, adding to its current fleet of Mallaghan deicers already in operation.

The investment by Aer Lingus will increase operational efficiency and reliability at Dublin Airport, supporting the airline as it operates over 100 routes to the UK, Europe, and North America.

Equipped with ergonomic, operator friendly enclosed basket technology, the TA8200 Mallaghan Deicers feature the latest fuel-efficient heading system for a more effective deicing process in cold winter conditions.

Adrian Dunne, Chief Operations Officer at Aer Lingus commented: “At Aer Lingus, we are committed to delivering exceptional service and efficiency across all areas of our business including our winter operations and aircraft deicing.

“Our latest investment with Mallaghan represents a significant step forward in ensuring we have access to the latest deicing technology available, meeting the demands of our busy winter schedule and enhancing the dependability of our services.”

Niall Mallaghan, Director at Mallaghan, said: “Aer Lingus is a company that shares our commitment to quality, efficiency, and innovation.

“This investment underscores the strength and longevity of our partnership, which began over 20 years ago.

“Since then, we have provided Aer Lingus with a broad range of our GSE, and we are proud to help it reinforce its operations with products that not only meets expectations but exceeds them.”

The TA8200 Mallaghan Deicer has been specifically designed to ensure ease of use in a safe and busy airport environment.