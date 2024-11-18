Assaia Celebrates Millionth Turn

Assaia, a leader in AI-enabled turnaround management, has announced today that deployed systems have managed one million turnarounds across the globe using its ApronAI technology. The achievement follows the launch of Assaia’s 2024 Turnaround Benchmark Report which found that airports using Assaia have seen a 6 percent reduction in ground delays, a 4 percent decrease in turnaround time and a 25 percent improvement in turns per gate over the past year.

Assaia’s millionth turn took place at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) with Alaska Airlines, one of Assaia’s many long-standing partners, with the celebration being completed by a fire engine water salute as an Alaska Airlines flight departed.

Using its AI solutions, Assaia enhances the visibility and efficiency of turnaround operations, reducing flight delays and optimizing operational efficiency. This 1 millionth turn highlights Assaia’s successful monitoring at more than 20 airports and 168 airlines in which it currently operates, reducing its customers' delay minutes and costs as well as providing environmental and safety benefits. With Assaia’s solutions, United Airlines has saved a potential $169 million across their network annually, and Alaska Airlines has seen a 17% increase of on-time performance at SEA.

SEA is the primary airport serving the Seattle metropolitan area in Washington state and is known for its focus on sustainability and customer experience. Featuring three runways and 108 gates, SEA has the highest passenger count per gate in North America. This means they need to focus on getting the most out of their existing assets to serve their growing number of passengers. Their apron is highly active as a hub for both domestic and international flights and a major hub for Alaska Airlines.

Christiaan Hen, CEO, Assaia, says: “This is an amazing milestone in Assaia’s journey as a trailblazer in AI apron management. The turnaround is the one aspect of travel which affects all passengers equally regardless of the airline they’re flying with or the cost of their ticket. To have successfully completed 1 million arrivals and departures is a testament to our team, constant innovation and importantly our loyal customers who have entrusted their turn optimization to us. With several large-scale airports currently deploying our ApronAI globally, the next 1 million turnarounds will take far less time than the first.”

Tim Toerber, vice president of business development (America), Assaia, says: “To be crossing this line with two of our strategic partners is phenomenal.

“Assaia’s solutions provide environmental, cost, and safety benefits to its customers through a reduction in delay minutes and an enhancement of seamless flight operations, and our celebration of 1 million successful turns today strengthens Assaia’s reputation as a reliable and leading company in AI-optimised turnarounds.”