Davies Turner Air Cargo Upgrades Material Handling at Heathrow HQ

Davies Turner Air Cargo has made a significant investment in material handling equipment (MHE) at its Heathrow logistics hub.

This strategic upgrade by one of the UK’s largest independent air freight and logistics businesses is aimed at enhancing both operational efficiency and safety, solidifying the company's commitment to maintaining industry-leading standards.

The existing fleet of materials handling equipment has been replaced with seven electric forklift trucks, three reach trucks and one battery changing truck. All are fitted with high tech batteries and chargers.

From the Bobcat MHE range, the 11 vehicles have been procured on a lease contract from Rushlift, one of the leading national full-service suppliers of multi-brand materials handling and ground support equipment, with which Davies Turner Air Cargo has partnered for nearly 30 years.

The new MHE fleet will ensure that Davies Turner Air Cargo’s Heathrow hub continues to operate at peak performance, even as demand and operational complexities grow.

Safety remains a top priority for Davies Turner Air Cargo, and the new fleet includes advanced safety technologies designed to reduce accidents and improve operational safety, underlining the company's commitment to HSE matters.

Among the key innovations are perimeter proximity lights, which surround the equipment, enhancing visibility and safety in crowded or low-light conditions, which are complemented by the addition of flat LED chevron strip lights fitted on the counterweight.

Progressive directional arrow safety lights that appear on both the front and back of the equipment, depending on the direction of travel, have replaced the traditional blue spot reverse light, offering clearer directional guidance, when shone on the floor, in the directional path of the vehicle.

Fork cameras provide operators with better visibility when the forks are raised, or through the mast, reducing the risk of accidents during operation; whilst pedestrian detection cameras identify people within a set proximity, automatically slowing down the truck to prevent collisions.

Each truck is fitted with an RFID beacon to detect other trucks on a potential collision course. These beacons interact with red flashing beacons on door frames and blind spots to alert other operators, further reducing the risk of accidents.

“As part of one of the UK’s leading freight and logistics businesses, Davies Turner Air Cargo is always striving to improve our operational capabilities and the safety of our workforce," said Oliver Simmons, general manager - Heathrow Services at Davies Turner Air Cargo.

"This investment in cutting-edge MHE technology at our Heathrow facility is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the logistics industry. We are confident that these upgrades will enhance our service delivery, ensuring that we continue to meet and exceed the expectations of our clients.”



Andrew Gazzard, key account manager at Rushlift added: “Working with Davies Turner over many years has enabled a true working relationship to develop, affording a greater understanding of ever-changing needs.

“Its commitment to ensuring it has the most up-to-date reliable and safe equipment, along with around the clock support has meant that with our flexible and consultative approach to business, our long partnership continues to thrive.

“We are pleased to introduce the new Bobcat range of forklift trucks along with recently launched safety innovations from our partners FTC, and where suitable, to supply equipment outside of the Bobcat portfolio with confidence.”

This significant investment reaffirms Davies Turner Air Cargo's position as a leader in the logistics industry, with a focus on combining advanced technology with operational excellence.