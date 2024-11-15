AAT Wins TIACA Air Cargo Sustainability Award 2024

Asia Airfreight Terminal (AAT), a subsidiary of SATS Ltd, has been honored with the prestigious Air Cargo Sustainability Award 2024 in the Corporate category by The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) for its exceptional efforts in sustainability, notably through their pioneering Autonomous Electric Tractors (AET) project.

The award underscores their dedication to fostering innovation, enhancing efficiency, and promoting environmental stewardship within the air cargo sector.

Steven Polmans, chair of TIACA, expressed his contentment with the air cargo community's efforts towards sustainability, stating, "We are delighted with the innovative submissions received this year, reflecting our industry's commitment to finding sustainable solutions. The esteemed jury, consisting of industry leaders and sustainability experts, assessed entries based on societal and industry impact, implementation feasibility, innovation, and the wow factor, eventually honoring AAT for their exceptional sustainability initiatives. Congratulations are extended to the AAT team for their remarkable achievement.”

Mike Chew, CEO of AAT, expressed his pride in the company's sustainability achievements, stating, "AAT remains committed to staying at the forefront of sustainability by embracing emerging trends and innovations. We are dedicated to continuously improving our operations, reducing environmental impact, and setting industry benchmarks for sustainable practices. I extend my sincere gratitude to TIACA for this prestigious award and to our devoted team for their hard work in championing sustainability."

The award-winning AET initiative marks a significant milestone for AAT as the first cargo terminal operator in Hong Kong to deploy cutting-edge autonomous electric tractors, revolutionizing cargo handling operations and setting new benchmarks for sustainability in the region.

Beyond the AET initiative, AAT has continuously integrated sustainable practices across its operations. This includes switching to electric working vehicles, installing charging stations, upgrading to energy-efficient LED lighting, and adopting sustainable features in their facilities such as the AAT COOLPORT cold chain facility, resulting in a notable reduction in carbon emissions by over 30% from a 2018 baseline.

Moreover, by signing the HKIA 2050 Net Zero Carbon pledge and participating in the IATA Environmental Assessment Programme (IEnvA), AAT reaffirms its long-term commitment to sustainability and strengthens its position as a leader in advocating for greener practices within the air cargo industry.