Dabico Airport Solutions Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Hitzinger’s Airport Division

Dabico Airport Solutions, a global leader in airport solutions offering advanced ground control (AGC) equipment, aircraft connections, 400Hz converters and Pre-Conditioned Air (PCA) units, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hitzinger’s Airport Division, a distinguished provider of airport power solutions.

With this acquisition, Dabico enhances its portfolio with Hitzinger’s state-of-the-art 28VDC power systems and renowned 400 Hz electric and diesel ground power units (GPUs), further cementing Dabico’s position at the forefront of airport technology. These additions complement Dabico’s existing industry-leading offerings, allowing it to deliver even more comprehensive solutions to its airport customers worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to add Hitzinger’s cutting-edge technology and world-class products to our portfolio,” said Felix Covarrubias, vice president of global GSE sales at Dabico Airport Solutions. “The addition of Hitzinger’s 28VDC and 400 Hz GPU offerings strengthens our commitment to providing innovative, high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of airports around the globe.”

This acquisition underscores Dabico’s dedication to expanding its portfolio of advanced power solutions and its mission to deliver best-in-class products that enhance operational efficiency, sustainability, and safety across airports worldwide.