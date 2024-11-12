Atmos International Launches Atmos Pit Sentry

The Challenge

Failure of an aviation fuel hydrant pit valve can have significant operational and safety implications for both commercial and military airports, potentially impacting aircraft refueling and incurring substantial financial costs.

It’s recommended in Airlines for America's (A4A) specifications and the industry standards set by the Joint Inspection Group (JIG) and the Energy Institute (EI) that hydrant operators perform monthly integrity checks on fuel hydrant pit valves to determine if they have a “hot valve.”

However, the manual process for pit valve integrity checks is intrusive, labor intensive, costly, requires heavy equipment and increases the risk of jet fuel leaking into the pit box. Considering there can be up to 1,000 pit valves to inspect monthly in some airports, manual checks can be time consuming and disruptive to operations too.

Introducing Atmos Pit Sentry: Revolutionizing Pit Valve Integrity Testing with Digital Precision

Atmos Pit Sentry is a new technology which digitizes the pit valve integrity testing process while saving time and streamlining operations.

Designed in collaboration with Cla-Val, Atmos Pit Sentry introduces a safe and cost efficient way to digitize pit valve integrity checks. By attaching directly to EI 1584 qualified Cla-Val pit valves, Atmos Pit Sentry provides automated monitoring and replaces the need to perform manual monthly pit valve integrity tests to determine if there is a “hot valve.” This saves operators’ time, streamlines airport operations and supports with industry compliant and sustainable airport operations.

Ongoing support from Atmos Pit Sentry’s subscription service ensures airport operations remain safe and efficient all year round, with automatic updates to ensure continuous software improvement.

Working with the understanding that hydrant operators across the world subscribe to standards set by JIG and EI, Atmos Pit Sentry supports international aviation standards including EI 1560 and requirements from JIG2 to stay aligned with the needs of the industry.