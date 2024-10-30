Swissport Secures New Committed Revolving Equipment Financing Facility to Support Transition to eGSE

Swissport International AG, a global leader in airport ground services and air cargo handling, is accelerating further on its path to a green, electrically powered fleet of ground service equipment.

In a latest step of its commitment, Swissport has successfully secured a committed revolving equipment financing facility, securing funding of EUR 170 million made available over the next three years.



"We are proud to achieve this significant milestone, which brings us closer to our vision of a fully electrified ground support fleet," says Jourik Hooghe, group chief financial officer of Swissport International. "This solution will enable us to deploy greener, more efficient equipment faster, benefiting both our customers, our people and the environment.”

Swissport achieved recognition from EcoVadis – a renowned sustainability rating agency – when it was placed in the top 6% of companies on sustainability, receiving a Silver Medal. Swissport has established a robust sustainability program that is integral to its business operations. A key focus of Swissport's sustainability initiatives is the reduction of carbon emissions. The company has set an ambitious goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, supported by a mid-term target of a 42% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2032.

This reduction will primarily be achieved through the electrification of over half of its ground support equipment (GSE) during this period. Additionally, Swissport has publicly committed to submitting its near-term and net-zero carbon emission targets for validation through the Science-Based Targets initiative.