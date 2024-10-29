Egyptair Cargo Awards Full-Service ULD Management Agreement to Unilode

Egyptair Cargo, the cargo division of the Egyptian national airline Egyptair, and Unilode Aviation Solutions, a market leader in outsourced Unit Load Device (ULD) management, repair and digital services, have entered into a long-term partnership for full-service ULD management.

Egyptair Cargo operates one of the largest air cargo services in Africa, using both its own dedicated aircraft and the cargo-carrying capacity of its sister passenger airline, which flies to more than 100 destinations worldwide and is the second largest carrier by fleet size in Africa. Unilode will supply digitalized PMC and PAG pallets from its global pool to Egyptair Cargo, and provide access to its e-ULD app and customer dashboard to further enhance operational efficiencies and data analytics.

Mohammed Akhlaq, Unilode's chief commercial officer, said: “We are delighted about Egyptair Cargo’s decision to enter into a long-term ULD management partnership with Unilode, which will strengthen our footprint in Africa. In addition to Unilode’s comprehensive ULD solutions, global pool, and worldwide network, this contract award is also a testament to the brilliant work of our people, who go above and beyond to meet all our customers’ ULD needs 24/7 across the globe and earned Egyptair Cargo’s confidence in committing with Unilode for the longer term. We welcome Egyptair Cargo as the newest member of our global ULD management customer portfolio and are committed to facilitating their expansion with Unilode’s ULD solutions for many years to come.”

Egyptair Cargo adds to the growing list of airlines including Air India and Air New Zealand, recently outsourcing their ULD management by joining an ever-growing ULD pool of more than 170,000 ULDs across Unilode’s impressive global network.

Akhlaq added: “Our continued investment with our newly refurbished operations control center, growing MRO network, groundbreaking in-house ULD digitalization transformation platform, including our new eULD app and customer portals, and commitment towards sustainability goals, continue to provide unique outsourcing opportunities that are being well embraced by the industry.”