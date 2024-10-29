Mallaghan Showcases Catering Trucks to Students

Mallaghan, a global leader in airport ground support equipment (GSE), recently visited the Central Educational Center, part of both the Coweta County School System and West Georgia Technical College, bringing three of its state-of-the-art catering trucks.

The visit introduced students to the practical applications of engineering and technology while showcasing potential apprenticeship opportunities at Mallaghan’s Newnan factory.

Participants were given the chance to learn about various roles at Mallaghan, including electric, assembly and welding.

The event provided an opportunity for students to see how their classroom learning translates to real-world practices in a manufacturing and engineering environment.

Paddy Hughes, production manager at Mallaghan, said: “It was fantastic to meet with students and offer them a deeper understanding of the diverse career paths available in engineering.

“We hope this experience sparked an interest in pursuing a career within STEM, and we look forward to potentially welcoming some of these talented individuals as apprentices in the future.”

The three catering trucks on display were from LSG Sky Chefs, Newrest and Southwest Airlines, offering attendees a firsthand look at the specialized designs and technologies used to meet different airline needs.

Laura McGrath, marketing and corporate communications, added: “At Mallaghan, we believe in the power of community engagement and are committed to supporting local educational initiatives.

“Providing young people with hands-on experience is a vital part of nurturing the next generation of engineers and skilled professionals.”

With a factory in Newnan, Georgia, Mallaghan is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of airport ground support equipment. As a local business, the company aims to make a positive impact on the community and contribute to the growth of the industry.

Mark Whitlock, CEO at Central Educational Center, said: “We would like to thank Mallaghan for providing our students with the opportunity to engage with cutting-edge GSE, allowing them to see firsthand how the concepts they study in class are applied in a real-world manufacturing environment.

“Partnerships like this greatly enrich our programs and inspire students to explore the many career possibilities within STEM.”



Mallaghan products are currently sold in more than 100 countries across the world with aviation clients such as Delta Air Lines, Gategourmet, Southwest Airlines, Qatar Airways, Servair, LSG and dnata.