Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a member of the SATS Group, will achieve an 80 percent reduction in carbon emissions from its ground support equipment (GSE) at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport by replacing conventional fuel with biofuel.

Starting this month, biofuel will power WFS GSE such as tow trucks, self-propelled aircraft stairs, ground power units, loaders, aircraft pushback vehicles, baggage belt loaders, cargo transporters, and air start units. These are used to handle over 2,850 flights a year at the airport.

WFS will consume over 400,000 liters of biofuel HVO100 from supplier Campus (a member of Avia Group) to support 82 percent of its yearly GSE energy consumption. HVO 100 is a type of renewable diesel derived from waste and residues, including animal fat, industrial waste, and waste water.

“This latest biofuel deployment by WFS in the EMEAA region will make another important contribution to meeting SATS’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) group priorities. The use of biofuel is a ‘plug and play’ solution which enables us to responsibly source a sustainable fuel without the need to modify our GSE fleet,” said Laurent Bernard, WFS’ country manager, France.

This latest initiative follows the start of trials of HVO biofuels by WFS at London Heathrow in July in support of Heathrow’s goal for all airport vehicles to be zeroemission or using biofuels by 2030. Pending a successful outcome of the initial three-month trial involving WFS’ airside transport fleet, HVO biofuel will be phased in across the entire WFS fleet of 77 airside vehicles, which conduct approximately 130,000 truck movements a year at Heathrow for airline customers.