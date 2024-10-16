Garsite will have Electric Lavatory Truck on Display at NBAA

Garsite will have its electric lavatory truck on display at the upcoming NBAA-BACE conference held in Las Vegas, NV from Oct. 22-24, 2024.

The truck sits on a Charlatte P2000E electric chassis and has a stainless steel, dual compartment tank with a 450-gallon (1,700 liter) total capacity. This capacity is made up of a 315-gallon (1,190 liter) waste capacity and a 135-gallon (510 liter) non-potable water capacity. It comes with an available cold weather package, Honda pump package, Fillrite inline meter, 15' waste hose and coupler, 12' water hose and coupler and LED lighting package.

“This is the latest electric offering we have available to meet the industry’s growing interest in electrification,” chief commercial officer for Garsite Terry Bosserman Jr. explained. “We also offer an electric av gas refueler, hydrant dispenser, and avgas bowser in addition to our self contained towable hydrant cart.”

Since 1952, Garsite has been an industry leader in aircraft refueling equipment and hydrant dispensers. Garsite recently began offering ground service equipment including lavatory trucks, lavatory carts, water trucks, water carts, and bobtails. Garsite equipment is currently in service at nearly every major U.S. airport as well as being in use in over 80 countries around the world.

Their equipment is supported by parent company PrimeFlight GSE Maintenance and its network with a presence at more than 80 airports across North America through more than 500 mechanics. They have experience supporting more than 30,000 motorized and non-motorized assets and nearly 5,000 eGSE assets each year.