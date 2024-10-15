QAS Earns GCC's First IATA Enhanced Ground Support Equipment Certification

Qatar Aviation Services (QAS), the ground handling provider for Hamad International Airport (DOH), has received the Enhanced Ground Support Equipment (GSE) Recognition Certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

QAS is the first ground handling service in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to achieve this esteemed recognition, further establishing its leadership in aviation ground operations.

QAS is committed to integrating advanced GSE technologies to enhance safety and operational efficiency in its daily ground operations. With the investment in capabilities like anti-collision systems and inching technology, QAS has improved vehicle control, enhanced docking precision and minimized ground damage.

Murat Nursel, senior vice president of Qatar Aviation Services, said: “Enhanced GSE plays a pivotal role in reducing the risk of accidents on the tarmac, ensuring safer ground operations for both personnel and aircraft. Our investment in these technologies reflects our dedication to delivering world-class service at the world’s best airport, while prioritizing safety and sustainability.”

IATA estimates that transitioning 75 percent of the global fleet – including belt-loaders, cargo loaders, passenger stairs, and passenger boarding bridges (PBB) – to Enhanced GSE could reduce expected ground damage costs by 42 percent.

To receive this recognition, QAS exceeded a stringent ratio of Enhanced to non-Enhanced GSE, highlighting its dedication to continuous innovation and improvement in ground operations. The IATA certification is valid for two years and solidifies QAS’ role as the clear choice for those who seek excellence in ground handling.

Hamad International Airport, consistently ranked among the world’s best airports for operational excellence and passenger experience, continues to set benchmarks for the global aviation industry. Through QAS, the airport remains committed to advancing safety, sustainability, and seamless operations – ensuring that every traveler enjoys a memorable journey.

Qatar Aviation Services (QAS) has been the exclusive ground handling service provider in Qatar for the past 25 years. The company has won multiple awards for the solutions it provides for its 48+ customers airlines including Cargo, Executive and General aviation.

QAS’ commitment to safety, cleanliness, on-time performance, and a customer-centric approach has significantly contributed to Qatar Airways winning the ‘World’s Best Airline’ for the unprecedented eighth time at the 2024 Skytrax World Airline Awards, and enabled Hamad International Airport to secure its third ‘World’s Best Airport’ Skytrax award, among many others.