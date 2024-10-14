Pilot John International Showcases Essential Solutions to Enhance Aircraft Operations and Efficiency at NBAA-BACE 2024

Keeping your FBO running efficiently is critical to its success. The right equipment can mean the difference between smooth operations and costly delays. At Pilot John International (PJi), company officials know that integrity and innovation matter. That’s why PJi provides solutions designed to meet customer needs, helping them reduce downtime, improve safety and maximize efficiency.

Protect Aircraft with Sesame Technologies, Inc.

Safeguarding an aircraft's critical systems is vital to maintaining peak performance.

Sesame Executive Series engine shields and pitot-static covers are designed to protect aircraft from damage, debris and harsh environmental conditions.

These covers are quick to install, minimizing downtime and allowing users to focus on flying instead of repairs.

What are the benefits for your aircraft?

Enhanced protection from the elements, reducing the risk of costly repairs.

Quickandeasyinstallation means less time on the ground and more time in the air.

Reliable durability for long-term performance and cost savings.

Boost Efficiency with Motrec Electric Vehicles

Maintaining efficient operations on the ground is just as important as in the air. Motrec’s electric vehicles help customers move equipment, passengers and baggage with ease while reducing emissions and noise.

Fully customizable, these vehicles adapt to a user's unique needs, enhancing operational capabilities.

How can these vehicles improve your FBO?

Zero emissions meaneco-friendly operation and compliance with sustainability initiatives.

Quiet performance minimizes disruptions on the tarmac.

Heavy-duty capabilities ensure reliable handling of ground support equipment and cargo.

Customizable features allow you to tailor the vehicles to fit your exact needs, optimizing your fleet’s efficiency.

Reliable Power with Teledyne’s Aircraft Solutions

The reliability of your aircraft is directly tied to the quality of batteries. With Teledyne’s trusted aircraft batteries, users gain peace of mind knowing your systems will perform consistently.

From batteries to advanced chargers, these solutions help extend battery life and reduce downtime, keeping your fleet operating efficiently

What does Teledyne offer you?

Long-lasting batteries that minimize the risk of power interruptions.

Advanced chargersthat extend battery life, cutting down on replacement costs.

Battery acid solutions to enhance overall battery performance.



Join PJi at NBAA-BACE– Booth #4001

At NBAA-BACE, taking place Oct. 22-24, PJi is exhibiting at Booth #4001. On Tuesday, Oct. 22 a Motrec social will tkae place from 3-5 p.m. A live demo of the Sesame Technologies, Inc. Executive Series will also take place. Explore these solutions firsthand, ask questions and learn how these products can enhance your operations.