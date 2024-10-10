Hoopo and Konoike Begin Official Rollout of Fleet Intelligence Solution for Dollies at Kansai International Airport

Konoike Transport Co., Ltd. has announced the full-scale launch of Hoopo Systems Ltd. fleet intelligence solution for dollies at Kansai International Airport, set to commence on Oct. 1,

2024.

This milestone follows a successful trial conducted by Konoike Transport, during which Hoopo’s advanced trackers demonstrated their exceptional accuracy and reliability. Since January 2021, K Ground Service Co., Ltd. (KGS), a member of the Konoike Group, has spearheaded Japan's first field research project aimed at improving the efficiency of locating dollies within the airport.

Following rigorous testing, the hoopoSense trackers were evaluated for their location and load detection accuracy and reliability against real-life scenarios and alternative solutions. KGS confirmed the durability and precision of Hoopo’s trackers, ultimately selecting them for the full fleet rollout.

By equipping each dolly with Hoopo’s state-of-the-art trackers, ground handling teams can access real-time information on the dolly's location and availability status. This solution significantly reduces the time spent searching for empty and inspected dollies, greatly enhancing operational efficiency in an industry facing ongoing workforce challenges.

“Partnering with Hoopo has been pivotal during our testing. We value their high-end technology and their proactive approach in tailoring the solution to meet our needs.” said Shigetoshi Noritake, general manager of technology innovation department, Konoike Transport.

Konoike Transport and KGS are committed to leveraging these technologies to enhance efficiency and reduce labor demands in the airline ground handling industry, addressing the critical need for improved operations and elevated customer service.