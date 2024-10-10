dnata Adds 14 Electric Ground Power Units to Dubai Fleet

dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, announced the addition of 14 new, 180kVA electric ground power units (GPUs) to its ground support equipment fleet at Dubai International airport (DXB). This new equipment will handle 33 percent of all GPU utilization at the world’s busiest international airport. They will replace diesel-powered equipment, reducing fuel consumption by some 550,000 litres annually.

A GPU is a mobile or stationary device used to provide electrical power to aircraft while they are on the ground. dnata’s first four electric GPUs have already been deployed in its operations, exclusively supporting Emirates Engineering’s services. The remaining 10 units are expected to arrive in November.

dnata’s latest fleet enhancement, which represents a $4 million (USD) investment, is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance environmental efficiency across its operations. The company’s fleet strategy commits to phasing out diesel-powered engines and switching to hybrid, electric, or hydrogen wherever airports have provided the necessary infrastructure.

dnata is also actively engaging with biofuel suppliers to reduce emissions. Most recently, it has transitioned its entire non-electric fleet to biodiesel at the two Dubai airports, DXB and Al Maktoum - Dubai World Central (DWC).

Jaffar Dawood, senior vice president, airport operations - UAE and MEA, dnata, said: “Our latest fleet investment underlines our ongoing commitment to using electric equipment wherever the airport’s infrastructure permits. It reflects our focus on environmental responsibility and aligns with both customer expectations and the airport’s sustainability efforts. In addition, it improves operational efficiency and reduces maintenance needs.

“We will continue to promote industry collaboration and advocate for infrastructure improvements to achieve our goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030.”

Significant Improvement Across dnata’s Global Businesses

dnata recently reported significant improvements across key environmental performance metrics for the financial year 2023-24. As a result of its consistent approach and initiatives, the company cut the carbon intensity of its operations by over 8 percent, 22 percent and 26 percent across its airport operations, travel and catering businesses, respectively. All data has been validated by Verifavia, an independent accredited environmental verification and auditing body.

Reducing Emissions Through Investment in Fleet, Infrastructure and Technologies

Besides its consistent investment in fleet, dnata minimizes emissions using renewable energy where available. In some markets, such as the UK and Ireland, it exclusively procures solar and wind energy. Most recently, it has installed solar panels across several facilities in Pakistan and the Philippines to avoid consuming fossil-fuel powered electricity. In the financial year 2023-24, dnata generated 21 percent more renewable energy and purchased 191 percent more renewable electricity, than in the same period the previous year.

dnata also maintains a strong focus on minimising fuel consumption. It monitors the consumption of fuel across its fleet of ground support equipment (GSE) using Vehicle Tracking Management Systems (VTMS); conducts logistics mapping exercises to ensure minimal distances are travelled airside; and optimizes shifts and parking slots to avoid excessive fuel burn.

Furthermore, it tracks the behaviour of drivers, including vehicle idling times, and has key performance indicators linked to the environmental management system. dnata promotes more responsible driver behaviour through education, awareness and training.

IATA’s IEnvA Certification

In September 2023, dnata became the first combined air services provider to receive the International Air Transport Association’ (IATA) environmental management certification as a recognition of its unwavering commitment to sustainability across its diverse portfolio of businesses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).