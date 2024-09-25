AeroTow Unveils New T2 Electric Aircraft Tug

Amigo Mobility’s AeroTow is excited to announce a new electric aircraft tug – the AeroTow T2.

The AeroTow T2 is engineered for easier maneuverability and versatility for a variety of aircraft including tail draggers and medium sized twin engines. With its universal cradle and lift system, the T2 provides seamless towing experience, making it easier than ever to transport aircraft.

CEO Beth Thieme said, “Our smaller AeroTow T1 has been a reliable and easy to use electric tug for our customers, we wanted a product that could accommodate aircraft the next size up. At a competitive price point of less than $6,000, we are proud to introduce the AeroTow T2.”

Key features of the AeroTow T2 include: