Green Cubes Technology Announces UL Listing with EE Rating for Lithium SAFEFlex PLUS

Green Cubes Technology, a leader in producing lithium-ion (Li-ion) power systems that facilitate the transition from lead-acid batteries and internal combustion engine (ICE) power to green Li-ion battery power, is proud to announce the launch of its Lithium SAFEFlex PLUS batteries based on UL recognized modules and the UL listing for their 48V battery family.

This innovative product line continues Green Cubes’ legacy of pushing electrification forward, providing cutting-edge power solutions for material handling, ground support equipment, automated vehicles and other motive products. For many years, Green Cubes has been at the forefront of electrification innovations.

The company recently celebrated a decade of leadership in motive power technology for material handling and ground support equipment with its flagship suite of Lithium SAFEFlex Battery solutions; there are more than 10,000 batteries in the field, representing over 300MWh.

“We are thrilled to announce the UL listing and EE rating of Lithium SAFEFlex PLUS, which represents a significant advancement in our product offerings, leveraging our 10+ years of experience with the groundbreaking Lithium SAFEFlex product line,” said Michael Walsh, CEO at Green Cubes Technology. “During my 18-month tenure as CEO, we have focused on strengthening our business processes and enhancing customer support while reinvesting in new products and aftermarket service upgrades that better meet the needs of customers.”

Key Features of Lithium SAFEFlex PLUS

Modular Design: UL recognized module with functional safety facilitates family safety certifications and simplifies ongoing safety approvals.

Enhanced Feature Set: Developed based on a decade of experience with Lithium SAFEFlex, PLUS offers superior performance, state-of-charge monitoring and balancing.

Reliability and Serviceability: Lithium SAFEFlex PLUS battery systems are designed with modular cell blocks and a battery control module that simplify technician access and field service replacement.

Compatibility: Sized to fit standard material handling lead-acid battery compartments and meet truck battery weight requirements.

Green Cubes will continue to offer the original Lithium SAFEFlex product line for customers that require the versatility and value it brings. These solutions are designed to meet the cost, performance, efficiency, and durability requirements of rugged warehouse, distribution, and airport environments.