COBUS Presents Fully Electric Apron Buses at GSE Expo Europe

COBUS Industries, a leading manufacturer of apron buses, presented its latest model, the fully electric COBUS Vega, live at the GSE Expo Europe trade fair in Lisbon from Sept. 17-19, 2024.

Based on the many years of expertise and continuous innovation of the COBUS developers, the COBUS Vega sets the new benchmark for apron buses with advanced battery technology and sustainable design. At the COBUS exhibition stand EX24, visitors can also find out more about the company's entire model range, comprehensive services and customized financing concepts.

The highlight of the exhibition will be the fully electric bus COBUS Vega, the latest member of the COBUS product family and another milestone in the company's history of innovation. The COBUS Vega is the world's first purpose-designed fully electric apron bus in series production. The developers have consistently focused on the increasing ecological and economic challenges as well as on increased passenger comfort.

COBUS Vega: The Future on the Apron

As a pioneer in the industry, COBUS Industries once again demonstrates how future-oriented technologies can revolutionize airport operations. Based on proven technology from Caetanobus and Daimler Buses, the COBUS Vega is equipped with two to four NMC batteries of the latest generation. It offers superior range and performance as well as exceptional passenger and driver comfort. The highest possible capacity of 117 passengers results in considerable savings per handling operation. Three extra-wide doors on both sides, as well as an additional door at the front right, support rapid passenger boarding and disembarking.

The COBUS Vega combines the established features of the COBUS apron buses with a length of 14 meters and a width of 3.0 meters. The extended standing area of the low-floor bus guarantees maximum passenger comfort and makes it a pioneer in the industry.

The COBUS Vega also sets new standards with its advanced interior and exterior design, supporting airports worldwide in their efforts to become more sustainable and environmentally friendly. The first deliveries of the fully electric bus are planned from 2025.

e.COBUS models: Extended Range and Long Service Life

COBUS Industries has expanded its product range of fully electric low-floor buses: the e.COBUS 2700S ER with a length of 12 meters for a maximum of 77 passengers, the e.COBUS 2700 ER with a length of 14 meters for up to 96 passengers and the e.COBUS 3000 ER with the same length but a width of 3 meters for a maximum of 110 passengers.

The latest models are equipped with advanced battery technology that enables significantly higher mileage. All three bus types offer an impressive range of up to 500 kilometers, depending on the battery capacity of 141 to 350 kWh. The roof mounting of the battery packs ensures the greatest possible passenger capacity, at the same keeping the low height of 3.1 meters, and therefore can be used at any airport in the world. This also applies to the COBUS Vega.

The ultra-light aluminum body of these buses guarantees a lifespan of at least 25 years. In combination with the fully electric drive, which significantly reduces the emissions of the low-floor buses, and the installed telematics system, which supports the operation and maintenance process, sustainable and cost-efficient operation is ensured.

COBUS Service Team: Practical Support for Every Fleet

COBUS Industries has also expanded its existing range of services for the entire life cycle of the vehicles. The COBUS Service Team stands for quality, efficiency and maximum availability of the apron buses and now includes the following services: COBUS R.E.A.L. enables remote assistance by experts live via VR glasses. COBUS Inspect stands for regular inspections. COBUS Refit includes maintenance and overhauls on previous-generation buses. The COBUS Academy provides training on-site, in the factory or remotely. With COBUS e.START existing diesel buses are converted to fully electric drives. The COBUS Service offers customized service level agreements from maintenance to quick problem solving.

COBUS Business Solutions: Attractive Concepts for Every Budget

In addition to the services, COBUS Industries also offers a variety of business solutions that are tailored to the needs of the customers. The Seasonal Rental offers flexible rental options for apron buses and is suitable for airports that only seasonally or temporarily require additional capacity. The Financial Leasing provides advantageous leasing options for access to the latest technology without high initial investments. The Operational Leasing includes the use of the vehicles including maintenance and servicing.

COBUS Industries: The Global Number One in Apron Buses

COBUS Industries consistently pursues the goal of minimizing the ecological footprint of its products. The all-electric models are a further milestone on the road to more sustainable and emission-free transportation at airports worldwide. With these innovations, COBUS Industries is supporting international efforts to turn airports into environmentally friendly hubs and accelerate the transition to a carbon-free future.

With its comprehensive service and leasing offers, COBUS Industries also helps its customers to operate their fleets cost-effectively – always focused on maximizing the benefits for each customer.