Vestergaard Company Launches Fully Electric MY Lite Open-Basket Deicer

Vestergaard Company is proud to release its popular MY Lite in a fully electric version. The e-MY Lite is an open-basket deicer designed for premix Type I and pure Type II/IV in two tanks with a total of 7,600 liters.

The MY Lite has been tried and tested a work horse for all airports and operations, but was primarily designed for regional airports with less traffic or airports with less Winter conditions. Training is simple, and the unit can be ordered with one-main operation, so you can save on manpower.

Now it is available in an electric version. Vestergaard Company’s own chassis with battery packs of 70 or 140 kwh and with a 22 kwh onboard charger. Fluid heating can be fully electric, 40 kw or with a 230 kw diesel heater. If pre-heated fluid is available no diesel is needed.

The e-MY Lite can operate virtually quiet and small-particle pollution on the ramp is eliminated. When driving the unit, the view from the driver’s seat is excellent and unobstructed.

The e-MY Lite will revolutionise the deicing world and let customers come closer to their environmental goals.

Vestergaard Company is displaying the unit at stand EX17 at the GSE Expo Europe.