Vestergaard Company Announces Leadership Transition in North America and France

Vestergaard Company, a global leader in ground support equipment, is announcing significant organizational changes as part of its ongoing commitment to excellence and growth.

After more than 20 years of dedicated service, Brock Crocker, managing director of Vestergaard Company North America, has decided to retire. Crocker has been a key figure in driving the company’s tremendous growth in both the United States and Canada during his tenure.

Taking the helm as the new managing director of Vestergaard Company North America is Damien Le Gac, a seasoned leader from within the organization. Le Gac, who most recently served as country manager for Vestergaard in France, brings more than 17 years of industry experience, including leadership roles at JBT and Sage Parts. Le Gac, along with his wife and two young children, is currently relocating to the Chicago area as he prepares to take on his new role.

"I am excited to step into this new chapter at Vestergaard Company North America," said Le Gac. "The significant growth we've seen in recent years in North America is something I aim to build on. My focus will be on strengthening our organization and enhancing our service capabilities to better support our installed base of Vestergaard deicers and Kalmar Motor tow tractors."

With Le Gac's transition, Vestergaard Company France will see the return of Frédéric Le Breton as country manager. Le Breton, who previously held the role, rejoined Vestergaard four years ago and has been serving as sales and service manager. His return to the leadership role in France signals continuity and deep expertise within the company.

"We are confident that Frédéric is the right person to take on the responsibility in France," said Stefan Vestergaard, CEO of Vestergaard Company. "His experience and leadership make him an ideal fit to lead our French operations once again. I am incredibly proud to see our staff thrive and take on new challenges within our organization."