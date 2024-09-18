Rushlift Wins UKMHA Archies Award for Dealer Member of the Year

Rushlift, a national full-service provider of materials handling equipment (MHE), has won the UK Material Handling Association’s prestigious Dealer Member of The Year Award at the Archies 2024, an industry accolade that recognises Rushlift’s commitment to excellence in service, innovation and customer satisfaction.

The trophy was presented to Jason McNally, Director Rushlift MHE, at a major gala awards dinner held at the Hilton Metropole, Birmingham, on Saturday Sept. 14, in front of an audience of industry leaders. The UKMHA Dealer Member of The Year Award is one of the most coveted accolades in the material handling industry.

Receiving the famous Archies trophy, Jason McNally said: “We are so proud to have won the UKMHA Dealer Member of The Year 2024 Award, it’s a significant achievement that recognises our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, employee development and customer satisfaction. As the material handling industry continues to evolve, Rushlift is well positioned to lead the way, providing cutting-edge solutions and outstanding service to businesses across the UK.”

As a national full-service provider of MHE Rushlift is free to source from any supplier of industrial equipment, acting as a ‘one stop’ point of contact for all equipment needs, from counterbalanced forklift trucks, warehouse trucks, cherry pickers and access equipment, to ride-on cleaning machines, side-loaders, racking and conveyor systems.

Rushlift has six national depots located strategically across the UK and over 150 highly qualified field engineers on the road at any one time, enabling the company to issue a guarantee that an engineer will be on site within four hours.