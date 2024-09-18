Power Stow Launches New Ergonomic Lifting Aid, the Tail Loader

Power Stow has introduced its new ergonomic lifting aid, the Tail Loader, which is being showcased for the first time at the GSE Expo Europe in Lisbon.

The Tail Loader is an ergonomic lifting device designed to bridge the gap between the rear end of the belt loader and the baggage cart. By eliminating heavy lifting, twisting movements and tossing of bags it minimizes manual handling risks and improves the efficiency of baggage handling operations.

Key Benefits of the Tail Loader:

Improved Working Conditions : Reduces physical strain on baggage handlers by eliminating repetitive heavy lifting and twisting movements.

Reduced Risk of Injury : Promotes safer operations, leading to less downtime from worker injuries and fewer sick leave absences.

Increased Productivity : Allows for faster, more efficient baggage handling, streamlining operations and enhancing team productivity.

Gentle Handling : Ensures gentle handling of baggage, significantly reducing the risk of damage.

Robust Design : Built for durability and reliability in demanding airport environments.

Power Stow is exhibiting at stand EX27 at the GSE Expo Europe where the unit is being demoed.