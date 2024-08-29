Caster Concepts Introduces Line of Heavy Duty Casters for Demanding Applications

Caster Concepts, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty casters and industrial caster wheels, has introduced multiple casters designed for heavy duty, extra heavy duty and super heavy duty applications. With real-world capacities exceeding 100 tons, these casters are custom designed to provide optimal solutions when massive loads need to be moved safely and efficiently.

"These products offer engineered solutions designed to improve productivity and safety in demanding applications such as moving equipment or heavy materials," Doug Backinger, vice president of sales at Caster Concepts, said. "We are working with customers to offer the solution that best matches their material handling and work environment needs."

Designed and produced completely in the US, these products can be quickly manufactured and shipped – and can meet the most stringent industry standards. They are currently used in the manufacturing of heavy machinery spanning multiple industries, including agriculture, marine, aerospace, automotive, asphalt and more.

Product grades include: