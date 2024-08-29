Caster Concepts Adds Specialized Engineering Area to Michigan Facility

Caster Concepts, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty casters and industrial caster wheels, has further expanded operations at their West Michigan Ave facility in Albion, Michigan to include a 3,000 square foot advanced engineering area. This follows a 16,000 square foot manufacturing expansion in 2023.

"This expansion is all about attracting new engineering talent to the Caster Concepts team," said Bill Dobbins, president, Caster Concepts. "Our engineers will have even more advanced precision machinery and the newest tools needed to meet the unique challenges our customers bring to us every day."

The new area will focus on designing tailored solutions to unique material handling challenges faced by Caster Concepts customers. It will include the space and tools needed to explore solutions using 3D solid modeling, EA Analysis, rapid prototyping, quality assurance testing, such as dynamometer and static load testing) and design review and collaboration.

The facility in Albion focuses on production of the company's core products and includes customized polyurethane fabrication capabilities, as well as other equipment and resources needed to match the right product to specific applications. Used properly, advanced caster technology – developed for the specific material handling challenge – provides up to 3X longer life and reduces push force by more than 70%, addressing major ergonomic and operational challenges.