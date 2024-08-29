Aviramp Debuts its Service and Certification Plan

Award-winning UK aviation specialist Aviramp has launched a new service designed to help keep its groundbreaking ramps in perfect working order.

The company – which is enjoying a record-breaking year for orders – has introduced an innovative service and certification plan for clients.

Under the plan, Aviramp equipment receives an annual inspection and service by a qualified engineer to ensure it is in the best possible working condition.

Chief executive Graham Corfield said the company had introduced the scheme following consultations with clients all over the world.

“We’re constantly talking to all our customers to ensure we are offering them the best support possible and one of the subjects which kept cropping up was the possibility of offering a service and maintenance scheme for our Aviramps.

“Having looked into it, we are delighted to launch our 42-point annual service and certification plan, which puts the level of support we offer right at the forefront of the industry.

“The plan involves an annual visit by a qualified engineer who will perform a comprehensive examination of the equipment while at the same time completing a full service. The engineer can then give any advisories on the spot and where possible replacement parts will be fitted on the same day.

“Of course, all our equipment comes with a ten-year structural warranty so the great majority of visits will be very straightforward.

“When everything is checked, we will issue a certificate of operational compliance which will help the operator with issues such as insurance and we can also offer a range of discounts including for converting ramps from diesel to solar.”

Aviramp is enjoying its best-ever trading year to date, with orders secured for nearly 50 ramps from airports and operators across the globe.

The company is a current holder of the Queen’s Award for International Trade. Its boarding ramps and bridges are used when an aircraft is parked on a remote stand and offer a safe, dignified alternative to stairs and separate ambulifts for wheelchair users and those passengers with reduced mobility.

The low-angled ramps are fitted with a unique non-slip surface to improve safety for all passengers.