Hamilton Caster Appoints Stamp as Director of Sales

Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co., a 117-year-old manufacturer of heavy-duty industrial casters, wheels, carts, and in-plant trailers, proudly announces the appointment of Andrew D. Stamp as its new director of sales and business development. In this role, Stamp will lead a dynamic team of outside and inside sales professionals, driving innovation and business development to enhance sales performance and elevate the customer experience.

Stamp brings a wealth of experience to this role, having served in senior executive positions at companies such as Pacteon Group, Syntegon Processing and Packaging, and Valco Cincinnati. His expertise in revenue generation, profit maximization, strategic partnerships, and market expansion will be invaluable as Hamilton continues to grow and innovate.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andy to our team," said Mark Lippert, president of Hamilton Caster. "His expertise and vision will be instrumental as we continue to expand our market presence and achieve our strategic goals."

Andrew holds a Bachelor's degree in business management from The Ohio State University and is an active member of professional associations such as AICC and PMMI. He is also a patent holder for innovative adhesive dispensing technologies.

"I am thrilled to join Hamilton and be a part of such an innovative team,” said Stamp. “I am committed to driving growth and delivering unparalleled value to our customers. With our focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, I am confident that together, we will achieve new heights of success."

Stamp joins Hamilton’s accomplished and experienced leadership team that includes: Lester Jones, operations manager; Lee Burroughs, lean manager; Mark Lohmann, chief financial officer; Thomas Raley, director of IT; Patrick Lippert, supply chain manager; John Yater, cart and trailer value stream manager; Kellie Krieger, director of human resources; and Jodi Fritsch, director of marketing.