BAC Invests in Bahraini Talent with Ground Support Equipment Training

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), welcomed a specialized training program for 56 young Bahraini graduates from Nasser Center for Science and Technology (NCST) in the maintenance and operations of Fixed Ground Support Equipment (GSE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and Nasser Center for Science and Technology (NCST).

The inauguration of the program was attended by Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah, BAC Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Abdulla bin Naser Al Noaimi, NCST Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. Essam Ismail Al Alawi, Director of Training and Manpower Development, Ministry of Labor. The event included a tour of the Central Utilities Complex, highlighting the practical aspects of the training program.

