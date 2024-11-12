CEB Deploys Electric Tractors at NAIA Terminals

To further its commitment to environmentally friendly aviation, Cebu Pacific (CEB) has deployed 13 electric luggage tractors for its ground operations at Terminals 2 and 3 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

This move is part of the airline’s continuous efforts to lower carbon emissions from the use of fossil fuels and increase operating efficiency on the ramp. It was implemented in partnership with the New NAIA Infra Corp (NNIC), establishing NAIA as one of the airports committed to sustainable operations.

