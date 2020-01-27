$44 Million Project Launches to Put Clean Freight Equipment at CA Ports, Rail Yards, Airports, Warehouses as Delivery Economy Booms, Climate Concerns Grow

The California Air Resources Board will launch its Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE) at the Port of San Diego on Friday, Jan. 31. The new $44 million voucher project is designed to accelerate deployment of zero-emission off-road freight equipment used at goods-movement hubs, including ports, distribution centers, airports, and rail freight yards by bringing the cost of purchasing such equipment down. CORE also seeks to address climate concerns and cut emissions from a booming industry still reliant on heavy fossil fuel powered equipment. Businesses interested in buying or leasing clean, heavy-duty, off-road equipment through CORE can receive point-of-sale vouchers of up to $500,000 per vehicle/piece of equipment. Additional funding is available for facilities that deploy clean technology in communities overburdened by pollution and for infrastructure connections.

State-of-the-art heavy equipment that qualifies for CORE vouchers — including electric terminal tractors, railcar movers and transport refrigeration units — will be on display at the kickoff event.

CORE is a California Air Resources Board project, administered by clean transportation accelerator CALSTART and funded through proceeds from California Climate Investments. A fact sheet about CORE is available here.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE) Launch

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 31, from 9:00am to 11am PST

WHO: Speakers include:

State Sen. Ben Hueso (D-40), Chair, Senate Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee

Nathan Fletcher, CARB board member and San Diego County Supervisor

Ann Moore, Chair, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners

Estela de Llanos, San Diego Gas & Electric’s Chief Environmental Officer and Vice President of Clean Transportation and Sustainability

Bill Van Amburg, Executive Vice President, CALSTART

WHERE: Port of San Diego, Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal, 1790 Water Street, San Diego, CA 92101



