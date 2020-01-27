$44 Million Project Launches to Put Clean Freight Equipment at CA Ports, Rail Yards, Airports, Warehouses as Delivery Economy Booms, Climate Concerns Grow

Jan 27th, 2020

The California Air Resources Board will launch its Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE) at the Port of San Diego on Friday, Jan. 31. The new $44 million voucher project is designed to accelerate deployment of zero-emission off-road freight equipment used at goods-movement hubs, including ports, distribution centers, airports, and rail freight yards by bringing the cost of purchasing such equipment down. CORE also seeks to address climate concerns and cut emissions from a booming industry still reliant on heavy fossil fuel powered equipment. Businesses interested in buying or leasing clean, heavy-duty, off-road equipment through CORE can receive point-of-sale vouchers of up to $500,000 per vehicle/piece of equipment. Additional funding is available for facilities that deploy clean technology in communities overburdened by pollution and for infrastructure connections.

State-of-the-art heavy equipment that qualifies for CORE vouchers — including electric terminal tractors, railcar movers and transport refrigeration units — will be on display at the kickoff event.

CORE is a California Air Resources Board project, administered by clean transportation accelerator CALSTART and funded through proceeds from California Climate Investments. A fact sheet about CORE is available here.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE) Launch

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 31, from 9:00am to 11am PST  

WHO: Speakers include:

  • State Sen. Ben Hueso (D-40), Chair, Senate Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee
  • Nathan Fletcher, CARB board member and San Diego County Supervisor
  • Ann Moore, Chair, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners
  • Estela de Llanos, San Diego Gas & Electric’s Chief Environmental Officer and Vice President of Clean Transportation and Sustainability
  • Bill Van Amburg, Executive Vice President, CALSTART

WHERE: Port of San Diego, Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal, 1790 Water Street, San Diego, CA 92101


More in Green / Alternative Energy GSE
Dnatacateringpropane2
Air Service Provider Chooses Propane Vehicles at Los Angeles International Airport
dnata’s first two vehicles were delivered this month, with another six arriving by year end.
Dec 3rd, 2019
Maxresdefault 5dc4381d514d9
IATA CEDAR
IATA's Ramp of the Future is getting ready to take off with a connected, ecological, digital, autonomous ramp (CEDAR).
Nov 7th, 2019
Picture2
Lithium Technology’s Charge into the GSE Market
The maintenance-free batteries offer big power in a small footprint while powering environmentally conscious ground handling operations.
Oct 17th, 2019
Ground Handling Goes Electric and Digital
Nov 4th, 2019
Start Pac Green
Start Pac Green
Oct 31st, 2019
Ecw
E-Catering Wiesel
Oct 31st, 2019
2019 Charger 6x &amp; 12x Right Angle (1)
ACT Quantum GSE Charger
Oct 30th, 2019
Iae Bison Family Pic02 E 370
Bison E
Oct 30th, 2019
Sherpa E Stuttgart 2
Further Step Towards Carbon Neutrality Through e-Mobility for Air Cargo Handling
Stuttgart Airport recently introduced four fully electric baggage and cargo tractors for fast, quiet and emission-free cargo handling.
Oct 29th, 2019
Tpx 100 E
TPX-100-E
Oct 28th, 2019
2 0 Troga (1)
Colibri Power Traction 2.0 Lithium Battery
Oct 16th, 2019
Ev 003 01 359
Altus II
Oct 16th, 2019
Battery New White Small
OneCharge Li-ion Batteries
Oct 16th, 2019
Emover
emover
Oct 16th, 2019