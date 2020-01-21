Air BP to Highlight Sustainability and Efficiency at EBAA’s AirOps Europe 2020 event

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier will join international business aviation delegates on February 4-5 at the eco-friendly ‘Event Lounge’ in Brussels for AirOps 2020 #AirOps20, Europe’s premier event for business aviation flight operations professionals hosted by the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA).

Tom Parsons, Air BP’s low carbon commercial development manager, will be joining Bruce Parry, EBAA’s senior environment manager, Farnborough Airport’s environment manager Miles Thomas, GlobeAir’s online marketing manager and One Young World ambassador Laura Casati and Charlotte Pruvot, air, climate and energy officer, Aeroports de la Côte d'Azur (ACA) on a panel on Tuesday, February 5, at 3 p.m. They will discuss the paths to a more sustainable future for the business aviation sector, which is under scrutiny for its carbon footprint.

“Limiting aviation’s impact on climate and on communities is a very important priority. With sustainability an ever-increasing challenge for on demand, non-scheduled aviation, our sector faces environmental challenges globally and locally, from atmospheric contributions and climate change through to local noise around airports. We are delighted that Air BP, present at so many airports and FBOs in Europe, is sharing its expertise at AirOps 2020 ensuring operators are ahead of the curve,” said EBAA chief operating officer Robert Baltus.

Air BP will be leading an exclusive workshop for invited delegates to discuss the latest in low carbon technologies and sustainable work practices. This is an opportunity for key industry players to work together to focus on the emission reduction targets that have been set out by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and that are imperative to reduce the industry’s impact on the climate.

AirOps 2020, which also includes an exhibition, is located a 10-minute drive from Brussels Airport. Hosted by EBAA, the event returns after its original edition in 2017 in Cannes. It pledges to be a larger and more international gathering, bringing together some 500 delegates, comprising ground handlers, airports and FBOs with trip-planners, charter brokers and operators. Exhibitors include ExecuJet, UAS International Trip Support and DC Aviation. Registrations for the two-day event can be made here: https://airopseurope.aero/air-ops-europe-2020/register

Irene Lores, global sales and marketing director, general aviation, Air BP said: “We are delighted to be kicking off the new year together with EBAA at an event that has sustainability high on the agenda. At Air BP we are proud to be marking a decade of supplying sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).”

To date, Air BP has supplied SAF at 15 locations in five countries across three continents. The business first provided it to Brazilian airline LATAM in 2010. In 2016 Air BP was the first operator to start commercial supply through an existing hydrant fueling system, at Norway’s Oslo airport, under the BP Biojet brand.

In support of the first SAF fly-in to the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in 2019, Air BP supplied customers travelling to the show with SAF at Caen Carpiquet airport in France and at Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden.



