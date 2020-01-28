Asia Jet Fuel Demand Slumps as Airlines Cancel Flights After Virus Outbreak

Asian jet fuel demand is taking a beating from an outbreak of a flu-like virus in China that has led airlines to cancel scores of flights during the peak Lunar New Year travel season.

Koustav Samanta, Jessica Jaganathan
Reuters
Jan 28th, 2020

Jet fuel prices have dropped and refiners’ profits for the product have slumped to the lowest in more than 2-1/2 years, while industry analysts are cutting their 2020 forecasts for jet fuel and overall oil demand.

