Pegasus ULD is First Passive TCC Offered by American Airlines Cargo

Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco, a global provider of temperature assurance packaging, announces the Pegasus ULD as the first advanced passive Temperature Control Container (TCC) to fly on American Airlines Cargo.

Eric Mathieu, managing director customer experience at American Airlines Cargo, explains, “It’s important we stay ahead with innovations to offer our customers, like the Pegasus ULD. As the only passive TCC in our container fleet, we believe it offers a sustainable, cost-effective choice."

This addition marks a shift in the industry to using non-active containers for air cargo, which was previously a preferred choice. Technology has advanced and the pharmaceutical industry’s confidence in advanced passive containers has increased.

Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Pegasus ULD is the world’s first FAA and EASA-approved advanced passive bulk temperature-controlled aircraft certified container for shipping Pharmaceutical & Life Science products, which enables it to speed through international air freight handling and customs processes at the lowest possible cost.

The FAA-approved Pegasus ULD telemetry system provides real-time, cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature and key environmental factors, synchronized with GPS location.

“We’re delighted our global lease agreement and partnership with American Airlines Cargo are bringing Pharmaceutical & Life Science companies, and their logistics providers, the opportunity to ship time- and temperature-sensitive products sustainably and more cost-effectively, all while having reliable temperature control with the Pegasus ULD," says Bourji Mourad, director of global leasing and market development of Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Bulk Rental Group.

The Pegasus ULD will be available throughout the growing American Airlines Cargo network globally, including their two recently CEIV certified stations, New York (JFK) and San Juan (SJU).