PSA International's 2024 Container Throughput Performance

PSA International Pte Ltd (PSA) has achieved a new annual container handling record of 100.2 million 20-ft Equivalent Units (TEUs) across its global port terminals for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024.

This Group achievement includes a historic milestone as PSA surpassed 100 million TEUs handled in a single year for the first time.

PSA’s flagship terminal in Singapore reported a record throughput of 40.9 million TEUs (+5.5%), while PSA terminals outside Singapore contributed 59.2 million TEUs (+5.7%). Overall, Group volumes increased by 5.6%, compared to the year before.

The Board of Directors of PSA International extends its thanks and appreciation to the management, unions and staff for their unwavering commitment to excellence, as well as to partners and customers for their continued support and confidence in PSA.

“2024 has been a year of measured recovery for the global economy, shaped by ongoing geopolitical conflicts, trade tensions, national elections, fiscal pressures and fluctuating interest rates," said Peter Voser, group chairman of PSA. "Despite the challenges, we are proud to have achieved this important throughput milestone for the Group.

"Looking ahead, we anticipate further economic uncertainty. However, with the dedication of our team and the steadfast support of our customers, partners and associates, we are confident in our ability to navigate the headwinds that may come our way. Across PSA’s diverse portfolio of ports, supply chain solutions, marine, and digital businesses, we remain committed to working closely with our stakeholders to enhance the resilience and sustainability of global trade.”

Ong Kim Pong, group CEO of PSA, added, “PSA’s resilience, innovation, and teamwork have enabled us to achieve this extraordinary milestone of handling 100 million TEUs of containers in a single year. This achievement is built on the foundational efforts of our pioneer generations, who paved the way for our current team to further develop our container handling business.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our management, unions and staff who consistently go above and beyond; and to our shipping line partners, global customers, and the local communities we serve for their trust and collaboration. We will continue to face the challenges ahead with Pride and Purpose as we advance PSA’s Node to Network strategy, strengthening our presence in critical markets and enhancing connectivity.

"By fostering closer collaborations and offering dynamic, innovative solutions, we aim to empower our supply chain stakeholders to navigate the complexities of today’s rapidly evolving economic landscape.”