Flux Power and Averest to Showcase Energy Management and Software Solutions at GSE Expo

Flux Power Holdings Inc., a leader in advanced lithium-ion energy storage and software solutions for airport ground support equipment (GSE), material handling, and other industrial applications, alongside strategic partner Averest, will demonstrate how integrated energy management and software solutions are transforming the aviation industry at the International GSE Expo in Las Vegas, Sept. 16-18.

The International GSE Expo is the premier event for the global ground support equipment industry, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers to showcase innovations driving operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability on the tarmac. Flux Power and Averest will highlight integrated lithium-ion battery and energy management software solutions designed to deliver higher performance, lower operating costs, and reduced environmental impact for GSE fleets.

“The aviation industry is accelerating its transition to cleaner, smarter, and more reliable ground operations," said Kelly Frey, Chief Revenue Officer of Flux Power. "By combining Flux Power’s advanced lithium-ion technology with Averest’s expertise, we deliver a comprehensive suite of advanced energy solutions that empower operators to achieve their efficiency and sustainability goals.”

Flux Power and Averest will be showcasing:

M24 – powering up a charger for in-field recovery charging of GSE

G80 420 – redesigned for enhanced performance and maintenance for GSE

G96 4P – a new higher voltage and higher capacity energy solution for tractors other equipment

SkyEMS 2.0 Demonstration – next-generation energy management solution featuring real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and fleet-wide optimization

Mike Hole, Director of Global Sales & Marketing at Averest, added, “With Flux Power’s SkyEMS platform, operators gain unprecedented visibility into fleet performance, charging behavior, and maintenance needs. These insights enable smarter, data-driven decisions that maximize uptime, extend asset life, and reduce operating costs. We are excited to connect with industry leaders at the show and demonstrate the impact of advanced energy solutions on the future of ground support.”

Attendees can visit Booth 6063 to explore the companies’ joint offerings, speak directly with experts from both teams, and explore how these advanced energy solutions are shaping the future of ground support operations.