Coxreels Introduces Improved Options for the Vacuum Series Reel

Coxreels V-100 Series product line has been improved and expanded to include the new 1 ¼” vacuum hose reel V-112-735 without hose and the V-112H-735 with hose.

The new model is a smaller frame size featuring 12” diameter discs instead of the original 17” diameter discs and is designed for use with 35’ of 1 ¼” vacuum hose. The outlet connecting to the hose remains 1 ½” and our 1 ¼” hose comes equipped with 1 ½” slip cuffs on both ends for maximum flow.

In addition to the new models, the swivel has been improved on the entire product line. The new swivel design still allows for the connection of multiple hose sizes by using the inside and the outside of the housing, but a greater gradual taper has increased the amount of compatible inlet hose cuffs.

This remains important because retail shop vacuums are coming with larger and larger hoses, some as big as 2.5”. The swivel also includes hidden improvements via an enhanced O-ring sealing system for greater vacuum consistency and performance.

The hose has a super flexible “crush-proof” smooth interior hose suitable for commercial cleaning applications and is equipped with standard 1.5” threaded hose cuffs on both hose sizes.

Coxreels has remained steadfast and focused on manufacturing high quality professional grade hose, cord, and cable reels since 1923. Offering a full product line serving the industry in every channel and application, Coxreels takes great pride in designing, building, and supporting all of their products right here in the U.S.A.