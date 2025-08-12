Newbow Launches GSE Sales and Service in Saudi Arabia

In response to the growing demand for commercial aviation within Saudi Arabia, leading UK manufacturer of ground support equipment, Newbow Aerospace, has announced a new and exclusive sales and service agreement in the country.

Newbow has formed an agreement with maintenance products provider and aviation consultancy, GGAS Aviation Services , based in Riyadh. The company will offer the full range of Newbow products to airline and MRO customers solely within Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, GGAS Aviation Services will provide in-country aftersales service, repair, calibration and spare parts support, with training to ensure that Newbow equipment is maintained to OEM standards. Newbow OEM parts will also be held in stock by GGAS Aviation Services. The first shipment of service carts and wheel change trailers under this new agreement has recently been fulfilled.

Following a record trading performance last year, Newbow is seeing increased demand for its premium range of GSE products, including wheel and brake change trailers and nitrogen and oxygen carts, from customers across the Middle East. In response, the business has boosted its manufacturing output with the recruitment of additional fabricators.

Commenting on the new agreement with GGAS Aviation Services, Marc Green, Sales Director, Newbow Aerospace, said:

“Newbow has worked directly with many Saudi Arabian airlines and MROs but the increased demand for our GSE within this region over the past year has led us to partner with a highly reputable Saudi Arabian based company, which will support our customers on a local level. This new agreement with GGAS Aviation Services represents a major step forward in our international growth plans and strengthens Newbow’s ambition to be part of the ‘Saudi 2030 vision’.”

“From a product perspective, we anticipate further demand for more sustainable solutions, including Newbow’s innovative solar trailers, which incorporate lightweight, flexible solar panels on the roof, that deliver fully independent power.”

Sacha Romain, Vice President of Operations & Business Development, GGAS Aviation Services, said:

“We are proud to announce our strategic partnership with Newbow Aerospace, a leading manufacturer of high-quality Ground Support Equipment (GSE). This collaboration marks a significant milestone for GGAS Aviation Services as we continue to expand our presence and capability in the aviation support sector within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“The agreement comes at a critical time when the Kingdom is accelerating its aviation infrastructure development in line with the Saudi Vision 2030. By aligning with Newbow, we are now ideally positioned to deliver premium, UK-manufactured GSE locally, backed by responsive in-country support, training, and aftersales service.”

He continued:

“One of the exciting aspects of this partnership is the introduction of Newbow’s innovative and sustainable product lines, particularly its solar-powered trailer systems. These solutions not only enhance operational efficiency but also reflect our shared commitment to reducing environmental impact across aviation ground operations.

“At GGAS Aviation Services, we view this partnership as more than a distribution agreement; it is a long-term alliance to support the modernization and localization of aviation services in the region. We look forward to delivering real value to our customers through advanced technology, proven reliability and trusted collaboration.”