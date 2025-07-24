Mercury GSE Adds LEKTRO L88i to Fleet to Meet Growing Demand in FBO and Private Aviation Sectors

Mercury GSE, provider of ground support equipment for the aviation industry, has expanded its fleet with the addition of the LEKTRO L88i from Oshkosh AeroTech, now available for rental and long-term lease.

As the FBO, charter, and private aviation markets continue to grow, so too does the need for quiet, sustainable, and highly capable ground support solutions. The LEKTRO L88i directly addresses this demand with zero-emission, towbarless towing for narrow- and medium-body aircraft.

Built for Versatility Across Sectors:

· FBOs and private aviation terminals

· Charter operators and fractional fleet providers

· Military and government aviation operations

· Commercial and corporate ramp environments

The L88i joins Mercury GSE’s extensive rental and leasing fleet, which includes a wide selection of pushbacks, air conditioners, GPUs, cargo loaders, airstarts, and more. Whether serving international airports, regional FBOs, or military bases, Mercury offers tailored equipment solutions for every type of ramp operation.

The L88i recently demonstrated its capabilities at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, one of the nation’s largest air shows. Mercury GSE supported aircraft ranging from A-10 Warthogs and MiG-29s to the Lockheed C-121A Constellation, highlighting the tug’s ability to perform in dynamic, high-profile environments.

All L88i rentals and leases include:

· 24/7 breakdown support

· Real-time fleet monitoring and reporting

· A dedicated support team with decades of aviation experience

· Flexible delivery and service options nationwide

Upcoming Events – See the L88i In Person

Mercury GSE will be exhibiting the LEKTRO L88i at two major industry events this fall:

· International GSE Expo September 16–18 – Las Vegas, NV – Booth #3073

· NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) October 14–16 – Las Vegas, NV – Booth #1419