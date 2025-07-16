Bradley International Airport Enhances Operations with New Oshkosh Airport Products Striker ARFF Vehicles

Oshkosh Airport Products announces the delivery of three Striker Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicles to Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

The new additions to BDL’s fleet represent a major investment in safety, service reliability, and operational agility.

The delivery, managed in partnership with Oshkosh Airport Products’ regional dealer Firematic Supply Co. Inc., includes one Striker 6x6 with a Snozzle® High Reach Extendable Turret (HRET), one Striker 4x4 with a Snozzle HRET, and one Striker 4x4 with a roof turret.

Each unit is engineered with next-generation technology to meet the growing demands of a high-traffic, safety-first airport.

“This addition reflects our commitment to delivering a seamless experience to passengers and airline partners,” said Raymond Muller, Vice President, Service & Technology at Firematic Supply Co. Inc. “The new rescue vehicles will enable high in-service rates, exceptional maintenance efficiency, and support the airport’s growing traffic needs.”

All three units are powered by a Scania DC16/V8 670 HP Tier 4 Final engine and feature TAK-4 Independent Suspension for enhanced stability and off-road performance. Advanced operator awareness and control capabilities are built into each vehicle, including 360-degree camera systems, digital video recorders, exterior water/foam level lights, and an engine fast-start button on the side of each cab.

Additionally, the three vehicles feature slightly different specifications:



Striker 6x6 with Snozzle HRET:

• 3,000-gallon water capacity

• 440-gallon foam capacity

• 550 pounds of dry chemical capacity

• Snozzle HRET

• Low attack bumper turret

• In-cab EMS storage

Striker 4x4 with Snozzle HRET:

• 1,500-gallon water capacity

• 220-gallon foam capacity

• 550 pounds of dry chemical capacity

• Snozzle HRET and bumper turret

• In-cab EMS storage

Striker 4x4 with Roof Turret:

• 1,500-gallon water capacity

• 220-gallon foam capacity

• 550 pounds of dry chemical capacity

• Roof and bumper turrets

• Digital monitoring and recording systems

BDL is the largest airport in Connecticut and the second largest in New England, serving more than 6.7 million passengers annually. The production and delivery process for the airport’s new Striker ARFF vehicles was managed through a collaborative partnership between Firematic Supply Co., the engineering and technical support teams at Oshkosh Airport Products, and Bradley International Airport’s internal stakeholders.

“From initial consultation to final delivery, the sales and technical support teams played a critical role in ensuring the success of the project,” added Muller. “The seamless coordination ensured the process remained on time and within budget.”