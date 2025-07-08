Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport Takes Delivery of Three Oshkosh Airport Products Striker 8x8 ARFF Vehicles

Oshkosh Airport Products announced the delivery of three new Striker® 8x8 Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) vehicles to serve Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport (MSP). The addition of these state-of-the-art vehicles strengthens MSP’s emergency response capabilities as it supports more than 37 million passengers and over 340,000 aircraft operations each year.

This delivery continues a long-standing partnership between the Metropolitan Airports

Commission (MAC), which owns and operates MSP, and Oshkosh Airport Products, with the airport maintaining a 100 percent Oshkosh ARFF fleet.

“Our team is proud to support MSP with the delivery of three advanced Striker 8x8 ARFF

vehicles, which will provide exceptional firefighting performance for one of the country’s most critical transportation hubs,” said Jack Bermingham, business unit director for Oshkosh Airport Products. “Our decades-long relationship with the MAC is built on trust and performance, and these new units will help protect millions of travelers, airport personnel, and surrounding communities.”

MSP is the 18th busiest airport in the United States for passenger volume and the 21st for

aircraft operations. Nestled between the Twin Cities and several suburban communities, MSP operates with a single airfield, four runways, and two terminal buildings. The airport’s fire department is staffed by 55 full-time firefighters who respond to more than 3,000 emergency calls annually, covering the airfield, adjacent roadways, rivers, and public spaces. The new Striker 8x8 vehicles provide impressive suppression power and functionality, helping the department meet the unique operational and geographic demands of the airport.



The three Striker 8x8 ARFF vehicles delivered to MSP include the following key features:

• Twin Scania DC16 V8, 770 HP, Tier 4F engines

• 4,500-gallon water tank

• 630-gallon foam tank

• 500 lb. dry chemical system

• 460 lb. Halotron system

• 65-foot Snozzle® high-reach extendable turret

• Low attack bumper turret

• Under-truck nozzles

• Electronic foam proportioning system with Oshkosh ECO-EFP™ foam testing system

• Boot wash decontamination hose

• Roof-mounted electric ladder gantry system

• Digital video recorder and integrated power unit

These vehicles are designed to provide rapid response and comprehensive fire suppression coverage across MSP’s airfield. The large foam tanks and advanced turret capabilities offer responders great flexibility during critical incidents, while onboard systems like ECO-EFP support sustainable training and maintenance practices.

Bermingham continued, “The delivery of these vehicles marks another milestone in MSP’s

ongoing investments in infrastructure and emergency services. The Striker 8x8 vehicles will serve as a vital resource for years to come, supporting the airport’s mission to provide world.