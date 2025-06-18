Coxreels Industrial Duty LED Lights for PC10 Series Model

New LED lights feature a 50,000 hour rating, internal light diffusers, and shatter-resistant polycarbonate lenses.
June 18, 2025
Coxreels
Coxreels introduces a new line of three industrial-duty LED lights now available on the PC10 reels.

The new LED lights feature a variety of industrial-grade features and options, including: a 50,000 hour rating, internal light diffusers, and shatter-resistant polycarbonate lenses. Coxreels’ new LED lights also feature adjustable steel hooks for hands-free placement.

Whether you are looking for the compact LED light feature (-M), the LED light with the additional power source (-K), or the industrial-duty, UL Listed LED light (-H), these reels have features to complement a variety of applications.

