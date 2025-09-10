AOPA Applauds ASTM Approval for Swift 100R

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) applauds Swift Fuels on receiving ASTM International approval for its 100R unleaded aviation gasoline currently allowed to be used in Cessna 172R and 172S models with Lycoming IO-360-L2A engines.

Swift Fuels will now work with the FAA to expand the Approved Model List (AML), which the company expects to happen soon. That will allow its 100R unleaded fuel to be used in more aircraft and engines in the GA fleet.

“We have completed hundreds of tests with FAA oversight and also with many third-party expert firms,” said Swift Fuels CEO Chris D’Acosta. “We then documented our results to industry and FAA over the past few years.”

“AOPA has long supported the development and deployment of safe, reliable unleaded fuels, and this achievement is a positive step in that direction,” said AOPA President and CEO Darren Pleasance.

ASTM International was formed in 1898 and is a globally recognized organization that develops technical specifications used by regulators, manufacturers, and operators worldwide. When a fuel receives an ASTM specification, it becomes a recognized industry standard, ensuring it meets safety, quality, and performance requirements for widespread use.

AOPA continues to work closely with fuel developers, industry partners, and the FAA to meet a goal of moving toward an unleaded future by the end of 2030.