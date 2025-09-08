Mercury GSE and Menzies Aviation Complete Master Lease Agreement

Mercury GSE, a leader in providing high-quality ground support equipment and services, todayannounced the completion of a Master Lease Agreement (MLA) with Menzies Aviation, the global leader in aviation services.

This strategic agreement will see Mercury GSE supply and maintain a wide range of ground support equipment across Menzies’ extensive North American operations, ensuring reliable service for airlines, airports, and cargo operators.

“I'm incredibly excited for this strategic partnership and the opportunities it unlocks for Menzies Aviation as we continue to expand across North America. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, sustainability and long-term growth”, said Scott Bellamy, Director of GSE-Americas.

At Menzies, we’re committed to delivering world-class aviation services, and this partnership strengthens our ability to do just that. With shared values and a forward-looking approach, we’re confident this will unlock new opportunities, enhance operational excellence, and drive sustainable growth across the region. On behalf of the team, I couldn’t be more excited about what lies ahead.”

The MLA strengthens the partnership between the two companies, aligning Mercury GSE’s industry-leading rental fleet, preventative maintenance, and 24/7 support with Menzies Aviation’s expanding ground handling footprint. The collaboration isset to streamline equipment availability, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver consistent service standards across key markets.

Bob Travis, President of Mercury GSE, commented: “This agreement represents a major step forward for both organizations. By combining Mercury’s best-in-class fleet and comprehensive support services with Menzies Aviation’s global expertise, we’re ensuring that airlines throughout North America benefit from dependable, safe,and efficient ground operations. We are proud to support Menzies as they continue to grow in this vital market.”

Andrea Morales, Director of Business Development at Mercury GSE, who led the efforts in securing the agreement with Menzies, added: “This partnership is an exciting opportunity to showcase Mercury’s value as a trusted partner. It enables Menzies to scale seamlessly while ensuring the reliable support their customers expect”.

The agreement establishes a framework for expanded collaboration across North America. Mercury GSE’s comprehensive fleet support—ranging from pushbacks, cargo loaders, GPUs, and ACUs—will play a vital role in helping Menzies Aviation deliver consistent, reliable service to airlines, airports, and cargo operators throughout the region.

This announcement comes on the heels of Menzies Aviation doubling its U.S. footprint through the $305M acquisition of G2 Secure Staff, a trusted aviation service partner for major airlines across the United States. The expansion further underscores the importance of this partnership in supporting Menzies’ growing North American operations. As the world’s largest ground handler, Menzies is uniquely positioned to leverage Mercury GSE’s fleet and 24/7 support to deliver consistent, reliable service across the region.