Intradco Global Completes Live Animal Air Transport of 1,200 Breeding Pigs

Equine and animal transport specialists Intradco Global, part of the Chapman Freeborn Group, completed the successful air shipment of 1,200 breeding pigs from Denmark to the Philippines last month.

A full charter of a B747-400F freighter was used for this shipment, which took place in July. The pigs are to be used for breeding and genetic multiplication, with the animals destined for the end-client's farm in the Philippines.

As is always the case with the air transport of live animals, welfare was of paramount importance. Luca Mario Leisi, Account Manager – Live Animal at Intradco Global, explains, a range of specialist solutions were deployed to ensure the pigs travelled safely, hygienically, and with a minimum of distress: "Bespoke solutions were used for this large-scale shipment. We created custom-built wooden transport crates to house the pigs, and these were equipped with extra-large watering systems to ensure comfort and welfare throughout the flight."

Special care was taken when getting the animals into these crates, including the use of Intradco's purpose-built "pig lift". This custom-converted van enables pigs to comfortably transfer from lorries into their crates without having to walk up steep ramps, a potentially dangerous and stressful activity for the animals. "The crates were loaded smoothly and carefully onto the aircraft to ensure minimal stress for the animals," Mr. Leisi continues. "Then, once onboard, their welfare was supervised by one of our specialists and a representative from the client, ensuring all coordination between the handlers and crew was seamless."

The loading and flight were the culmination of months of preparation, planning and work on the part of Intradco Global. "We have been closely collaborating with multiple stakeholders for around three months in order to carry out this delivery," explains Mr. Leisi. "There was a lot of pre-flight preparation required, including quarantining the animals in a dedicated facility and placing them on a special diet."

One complication that the team successfully navigated was a last-minute change of departure airport. "This change was skillfully managed by our team," comments Mr. Leisi. "We were able to reconfigure the arrangements quickly and still meet the client's requirements. Overall, during this live animal air transport project our team used its world-leading expertise, together with thorough processes and robust risk management."

Intradco Global is the world’s leading live animal transporter by air, trusted by zoos, aquariums, and wildlife conservation organizations worldwide to deliver animals safely, securely, and with the highest standards of welfare.

Founded in 1987, with a network of offices across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the UAE, South Africa and Australia, Intradco work with each client to provide end-to-end solutions tailored to the unique needs of every species and institution.